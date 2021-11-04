ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ZI stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.76% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares in the company, valued at $654,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $7,259,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,571,469 shares of company stock worth $1,650,310,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

