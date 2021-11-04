ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $86.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,469 shares of company stock worth $1,650,310,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

