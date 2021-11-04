Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zynex in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Zynex has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

