Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. Zynex makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Zynex worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zynex by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zynex by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,378. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.