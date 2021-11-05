$0.10 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.20. CURO Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

CURO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,931. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

