$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 464,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $335.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

