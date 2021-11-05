$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE ECOM opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

