$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 14,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.