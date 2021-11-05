-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 83,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

