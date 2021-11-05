$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. The Wendy’s also posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

