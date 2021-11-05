-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 59,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

