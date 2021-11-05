-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.99. 171,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

