$0.32 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. The Southern posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

SO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 3,611,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.