$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

