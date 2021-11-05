$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.