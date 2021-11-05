$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,173. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

