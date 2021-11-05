100,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Legato Merger stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.