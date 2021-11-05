100,000 Shares in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUDS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $7,016,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.95 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.