10,168 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 244.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $900,000. 35.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

