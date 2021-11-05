10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.98. 673,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,727. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

