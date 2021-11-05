12,080 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Sandstorm Gold comprises 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $8,000,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

