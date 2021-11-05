12,863 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $45.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

