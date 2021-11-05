131,154 Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 131,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTK. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,367,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,004,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.