14,234 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.