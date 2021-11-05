1,765 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -454.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

