17,700 Shares in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSAQ stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

