$18.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $18.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.89 billion and the lowest is $17.82 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $68.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

DIS stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $124.61 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

