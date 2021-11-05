1,801 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

