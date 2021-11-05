180,686 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of H stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $5,338,091.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,961 shares of company stock worth $14,752,816. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

