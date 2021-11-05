1,812 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.26. 2,221,627 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

