1,819 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 369,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 167,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVTC opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

