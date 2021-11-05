18,274 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMVM opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.