1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Gildan Activewear worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.