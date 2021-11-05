1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

BLL opened at $91.48 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

