1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 180,000 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $131.67 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

