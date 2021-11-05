1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.86 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

