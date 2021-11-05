1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,422 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

