1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,294 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

