1,849 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

