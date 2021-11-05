18,663 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 2,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

