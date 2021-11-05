1,870 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,105,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $662.57 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $366.93 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.56 and a 200-day moving average of $671.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

