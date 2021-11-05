1,880 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 29,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

