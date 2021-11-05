190,676 Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 190,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $578.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

