1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
ONEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.
In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
