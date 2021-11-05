$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

