$2.27 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $11.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $11.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.54. 2,343,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,625. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

