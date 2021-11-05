$2.58 EPS Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Prudential Financial reported earnings per share of $2.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.83 to $14.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

PRU stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.98. 52,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

