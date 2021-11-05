20,100 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Flywire stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.