$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post $278.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.40 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $276.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $95.96. 85,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,439. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.