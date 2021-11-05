$29.88 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $29.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $28.30 million. Codexis reported sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $101.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $139.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 2,491,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,397. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Codexis has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 27.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 130,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

